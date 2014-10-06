Tour Impressive NYC Buildings

Just as New York weather is signaling a shift indoors, the annual Archtober event is giving design and architecture fans a month-long pass to observe and explore new and unique additions to the city's skyscrapers, offices, and built environment. While a vast array of styles and structures are on display throughout October, with a new tour every day, we've highlighted modern buildings that warrant investigation in person. Find out more about Archtober's building of the day tours here.