A collaboration between Staach and Dwell, this assortment of wood tops can be used both for play and decoration. Each top is made of wood scraps that are leftover from the production of Staach’s furniture collection. These scraps are then hand-cut and hand-finished, featuring handles that are dipped in a range of Staach’s environmentally friendly water-based colored lacquers. These simple tops are an example of the Rochester, New York–based brand’s passion for sustainability, repurposing excess wood in a clever, playful way. This set of three wood tops is sold exclusively at the Dwell Store.