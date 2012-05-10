Tomorrow's Design Stars: Part 2

Continuing our in-depth look at some of our favorite emerging designers around the world—read more about them in our May 2012 roundup here!—here are some additional products that illustrate their talents. Part One showcased designers from the U.K. to Germany to Tokyo to Sydney to Buenos Aires. This time we look at design duos from America and Bangkok, a handful of Scandinavians, and a talented young woman from South Africa who's making her mark on everything from wallpaper to wooden toys. Click through for more!