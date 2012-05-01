Tomorrow's Design Stars: Part 1

If you liked what you saw in our Young Designers roundup in our May 2012 issue—where we spotlighted 28 up-and-coming design talents from around the globe—then don't miss this extended look at more work by those designers. Here you'll see Elisa Strozyk's additional innovative experiments with wood veneer, Pia Wüstenberg's lathed scrap paper pendant lamps, Fredrik Färg's recycled chairs made new with intricately folded and stritched felt backs, and much, much more. Click through the slideshow!