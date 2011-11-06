Tokyo Designers Week: Eco Lighting

Switching from incandescent to LED bulbs can cut the amount of electricity a lamp consumes by sixty percent or more. But with their cool-white hue and hefty price tag, getting excited about these earth-friendly lights can be hard. At design events taking place around Tokyo this week, exhibitors played up the benefits of LEDs—like the fact that they are small, emit little heat, and can be easily dimmed—with a selection of innovative fixtures. Here's what I saw.