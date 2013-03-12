Today’s Tumblr: Found by National Geographic

Dwell is a huge fan of Tumblrs for inspiration and pictorial satisfaction. Today, we focus on "Found," a Tumblr created by National Geographic to celebrate their 125th anniversary. Sourced from the National Geographic archives, many of these images were never published or released to the public. Although many of the images are missing their original date or location, they still reveal timeless moments across all cultures. The prints will also be available for sale in the National Geographic online store.