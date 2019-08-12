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Collection by Samuel Klopitz

Tiny houses

prefab, tiny houses

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Kuittinen was inspired by Japanese aesthetics to build his tiny home in Finland.
Kuittinen was inspired by Japanese aesthetics to build his tiny home in Finland.
An oversized window to the outdoors was a priority for the co-founders, who want their clients to feel connected to nature.
An oversized window to the outdoors was a priority for the co-founders, who want their clients to feel connected to nature.
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
Small, simple, yet fully functional, La Casa Nueva is an off-grid timber camper designed by Ecuador-based architect Juan Alberto Andrade. He created the dwelling as a personal retreat for himself and his partner, Cuqui Rodríguez, to travel throughout the country photographing various forms of architecture.
Small, simple, yet fully functional, La Casa Nueva is an off-grid timber camper designed by Ecuador-based architect Juan Alberto Andrade. He created the dwelling as a personal retreat for himself and his partner, Cuqui Rodríguez, to travel throughout the country photographing various forms of architecture.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
The simple massing consists of two blocks, which have been connected via an outdoor patio that wraps around the home. Here, outdoor spaces become one with the indoor elements.
The simple massing consists of two blocks, which have been connected via an outdoor patio that wraps around the home. Here, outdoor spaces become one with the indoor elements.
House O, designed by Jun Igarashi, forgoes hallways and interior doors in favor of casually interconnected rooms.
House O, designed by Jun Igarashi, forgoes hallways and interior doors in favor of casually interconnected rooms.
Ark Shelter
Ark Shelter
The Cabin is used by a couple with a young child, who spend their weekends here while a larger country home is under construction.
The Cabin is used by a couple with a young child, who spend their weekends here while a larger country home is under construction.
The compact house is sheathed in cypress, glass, and copper and features an expandable roof.
The compact house is sheathed in cypress, glass, and copper and features an expandable roof.

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