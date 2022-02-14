Passive House design strategies meet zippy hues and patterns, from a blue roof to a wall-spanning pink and brown curtain.
The kitchens are fully equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, and the gamut of small appliances. The wood-burning stove installed in both units has an insert on the top so that guests can bake small dishes.
The home’s metal cladding is Pac-Clad, a material typically used for roofs.
Scalar Architecture included a covered deck with tall ceilings and large apertures that enhance the floating sensation.
Floor Plan of Chalet Pic-Bois by Ravi Handa Architect