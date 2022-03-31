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Collection by Ron Wiese

Tiny Homes and Vans

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Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
Located in Hobart, Tasmania, Taroona House is a 2,600-square-foot residence built using a timber prefab building system developed by architecture firm Archier.
Located in Hobart, Tasmania, Taroona House is a 2,600-square-foot residence built using a timber prefab building system developed by architecture firm Archier.
Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
The boathouse is set on stacked granite slabs that rise out of the water. "To be sure the stones stay in place, we drilled a steel rod through the columns and down into the bedrock,
The boathouse is set on stacked granite slabs that rise out of the water. "To be sure the stones stay in place, we drilled a steel rod through the columns and down into the bedrock,
Located in Austin’s historic Hyde Park in the company of 1920s-era bungalows, the Concrete Casita by Ravel Architecture is distinct with its contemporary, low-lying profile, yet feels at home with the neighborhood. Designs to become in-law’s quarters or serve as a versatile, indoor/outdoor space for an active Austin family, the 600-square-foot structure has a rugged makeup of board-formed concrete, rusted steel, and glass.
Located in Austin’s historic Hyde Park in the company of 1920s-era bungalows, the Concrete Casita by Ravel Architecture is distinct with its contemporary, low-lying profile, yet feels at home with the neighborhood. Designs to become in-law’s quarters or serve as a versatile, indoor/outdoor space for an active Austin family, the 600-square-foot structure has a rugged makeup of board-formed concrete, rusted steel, and glass.
This modern ADU sits in the corner of the backyard, the exterior paint colors reflect the palette of the main home and creates uniformity.
This modern ADU sits in the corner of the backyard, the exterior paint colors reflect the palette of the main home and creates uniformity.
The interior of the 800 sf ADU melds the warmth of exposed wood framing with the crisp white finishes of the efficient kitchen.
The interior of the 800 sf ADU melds the warmth of exposed wood framing with the crisp white finishes of the efficient kitchen.
The tall space over the main room features timber detailing and ample natural light from high windows—which also offer privacy from the main house.
The tall space over the main room features timber detailing and ample natural light from high windows—which also offer privacy from the main house.
The kitchen is a hub in the Paluskas’ home. John Paluska’s restaurant Comal in Berkeley, California, celebrates handmade, regional Mexican food.
The kitchen is a hub in the Paluskas’ home. John Paluska’s restaurant Comal in Berkeley, California, celebrates handmade, regional Mexican food.
Just north of San Francisco, the Mill Valley home of former Phish manager and current restaurant owner John Paluska takes its place within its eclectic neighborhood and natural surroundings. A guest cottage flanks the family's garden. The "casita" has hosted friends, family, and even wildfire evacuees; Rachel Paluska refers to it as a "revolving door, in a fun way."
Just north of San Francisco, the Mill Valley home of former Phish manager and current restaurant owner John Paluska takes its place within its eclectic neighborhood and natural surroundings. A guest cottage flanks the family's garden. The "casita" has hosted friends, family, and even wildfire evacuees; Rachel Paluska refers to it as a "revolving door, in a fun way."
Hidden Studio is a 646-square-foot guesthouse that overlooks both the hinterland and Pacific Ocean. Designed by local practice Harley Graham Architects, the small dwelling responds to two existing buildings on the same property—a family house and a writer’s cabin.
Hidden Studio is a 646-square-foot guesthouse that overlooks both the hinterland and Pacific Ocean. Designed by local practice Harley Graham Architects, the small dwelling responds to two existing buildings on the same property—a family house and a writer’s cabin.
The couple created a built-in dinette, with an adjustable table, that converts to a queen-size bed.
The couple created a built-in dinette, with an adjustable table, that converts to a queen-size bed.