The entryway and all of the communal living areas were situated on the garden floor. Deciding to turn the basement level into a rental unit, Hurwitz and Vogel replicated what a historic townhome would look like with a parlor-level entrance—with a few changes. Recreating a traditional vestibule contrasts with the more modern living and dining room at the rear. The staircase and utilities work like a spine around which the other rooms are organized.