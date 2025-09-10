Unsure of how to light under the loft, Monica turned to a friend from the gym who works in lighting design. He helped her with the design, the installation, and even gifted her materials.
The custom aluminum shower surround reflects sunlight throughout the space.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
The open layout, maple floors, and white cabinetry make for a bright, airy feel in the 420-square-foot space.