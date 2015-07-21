Tiny Backyard Studio in Seattle Filled with Midcentury Finds

A petite outbuilding is exactly what a couple needed for their Seattle property.

A couple living in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle—known for its small-town feel and elegant single-family homes—sought to build a studio in their well-cultivated backyard to host their diverse passions: painting, sculpture, vintage furniture, and gardening. Design-build firm First Lamp was brought in to craft a one-room structure—titled the Orchid Studio—that could accommodate these endeavors while serving as a guesthouse in a pinch. As First Lamp principal and partner Kevin Witt says, the key was designing a flexible and simple space that would draw its “richness and success from its surroundings” and the passions of the clients.