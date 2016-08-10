If you’re wishing to make the most of refined design and the highest quality craftsmanship but need lighting for a shelf or table, then the Tilia Square 130 is your design solution. An LED-based lamp, it is eminently versatile and ideal for use from the bedside to a desk. Its compact size allows it to be a chameleon of function, and with regulated light intensity it can additionally become a low light ambient lamp defining the atmosphere of your home. As with every Erzetich product, the wood in the Tilia Square 130 has been artificially aged by hand in order to ensure you receive a design product as unique as you are. Every detail has been handcrafted with passion, including the aluminium knob.