Collection by Leslie Hendry

tile floors

Douglas fir cladding that leads into the foyer conceals the garage, which is a 24-foot-wide, top-hung, bi-fold door.
For the main entrance, the couple replaced the original wooden door with a pivoting glass door to create greater indoor/outdoor connection and let in more light.
Salmela searched for a modern version of Falun Red from Benjamin Moore for his contemporary residence in the woods. The color provides an electric jolt beside natural wood tones and textures.
