This Modest Japanese Home is a Surfer's Paradise

A bright white home facilitates outdoor living within its walls.

How to create a home for a client who would rather be outdoors? In Fujisawa, Japan, Apollo Architects and Associates did just that, designing a home for a client who loves to surf. Located near the beach, the home includes a bathroom that can be accessed from outside, making it easy for the owner to clean up following a session. The house’s interior is replete with reminders of the great outdoors. Its U-shaped layout centers on a courtyard and a memorial tree. Generous windows provide the family with views outside the house and across the courtyard. These views are an ever present reminder that nature sits between where one is and where one wants to go.