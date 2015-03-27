This Modern Barn Looks Completely at Home in the English Countryside

Chris Dyson Architects created a contemporary extension to a traditional cottage in the heart of the Cotswolds.

Constructing a contemporary home extension in a bucolic region renowned for its untarnished hills can quickly provoke local controversy. So when Chris Dyson Architects began renovating a dilapidated, 19th-century gasworks building in England’s beloved Cotswolds, the firm came up with a clever way of respectfully adapting the structure to the rural landscape. The nearly 1,300-square-foot addition to a traditional cottage mimics the shape and materials of nearby barns while remaining distinctly modern. The local response? “It’s been remarkably positive,” partner Harry Whittaker says.