This Little Guy Bucks the Trend Toward Bigger Beach Houses

Smart spatial planning coupled with green design make for a home that is as elegant as it is practical.

Located in the beachside town of Somers in Australia, this 600-square-foot home by Open Studio stands out from the single-story crowd by hovering over the landscape. Imagined as something more permanent than just a weekend escape, it allows for flexible programming with an open-floor plan and room for guests on the lower level. The structure is designed to disrupt the surrounding landscape as little as possible. From locally sourced timber cladding to a rainwater infiltration system, the final design harmonizes with the natural elements.