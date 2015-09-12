This Just In at the Dwell Store: Greta de Parry’s Coleman Series

One of our winners of the 2015 Dwell on Design Awards, the Coleman Stool from Greta de Parry is a sophisticated, welcoming design that expertly blends materials. Now available at the Dwell Store, de Parry’s Coleman Stools and Adjustable Height Table present a perfect complement to a modern interior.

Chicago–based Greta de Parry is a classically trained woodworker and sculptor. She studied Sculpture and Designed Objects at The School of the Art Institute, later being recruited as the sole artist in residence in a post-graduate program with SAIC. She began her career making custom-commissioned furniture from high-quality materials using skilled construction methods. From 2007 to 2012, de Parry worked on bringing her designs to a wider audience, ultimately founding Greta de Parry Design, LLC in 2012. Every Greta de Parry design is made to be honest, simple, beautiful, lasting, and beneficial to its users.