Collection by Marianne Colahan
This Just In at the Dwell Store: Classic British Lighting
Anglepoise is an iconic British brand that had its start in 1931, when automotive engineer George Carwadine had the opportunity to create a task lamp using his innovative balancing technique that involved weights, springs, cranks, and levers. The company continues to produce its most celebrated designs, while enhancing its fleet of products with modern upgrades. The Dwell Store now carries several of Anglepoise most famous lamp designs.