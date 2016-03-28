This House Looks Great After 107 Years

The renovation of a 2,000-square-foot property updates a century-old design for a family of four.

Shaded under the outstretched branches of long-established trees, in the affluent neighborhood of Outremont north of downtown Montreal, sits a home that has stood since 1909. When a financial executive and an entrepreneur discovered the property for themselves, its design was in accordance with its age: the living room, dining room, and kitchen were all separated by light-restricting walls. Furthermore, an addition that was constructed in 1927 cut the available outdoor space to a sliver. While the owners fell for the charms of the property’s traditional features—like the crown molding on the first floor—they envisioned a modern layout where they could easily spend time with their two boys. Architect and project manager Maxime Moreau of Architecture Open Form set forth to blend historical beauty with contemporary style. He says that these “opposing genres were used to create a project with clean lines and neutral colors.” And the trees were part of the plan, too. Since the home overlooks Mount Royal Park, the new layout takes advantage of the scenery.