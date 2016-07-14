This Gorgeous Home Décor Trend Will Dominate Pinterest

We adorn our walls with fresh coats of paint or statement wallpaper and draw our guests' gaze to the ceiling with bold lighting and intricate moldings, but when it comes to flooring, there's usually little room for creativity—or at least that's what we thought. Interior designers around the world are starting to embrace the trend dubbed "tile transitioning." Whether on the walls of a bathroom or the floor of an open-plan dining room, interlacing tiles with wooden floorboards is seriously show-stopping. Plus, according to experts, it's not as hard as you'd imagine to incorporate it in your next renovation.

Take a look at some of the best interiors that take statement floors to the next level—and find out how to do it yourself.

Written by Sophie Miura