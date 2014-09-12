Things to See at the London Design Festival 2014

Our picks for the must-see showcases, installations, and more at one of the fall's blockbuster design fairs.

A congress of design covering a constellation of neighborhoods across England's capital, the London Design Festival functions as an umbrella for trade shows, installations, showcases, and innumerable product launches. The variety is dizzying, and not only at group shows such as 100% Design, Tent, and designjunction. From exhibitions of Polish graphic art and bespoke wallpaper to Jon Daniel's discussion of under-recognized designers from the African diaspora, its easy to be overwhelmed. We highlighted some of the events and exhibitions we're excited to check out.