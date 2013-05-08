Things Come Apart by Todd McLellan

In last week's Friday Finds, photo director Anna Alexander clued us into the amazing work of photographer Todd McLellan. His new book Things Come Apart is an astounding work of deconstruction, both meticulous and violent. Check out our slideshow to see all the pieces of a smartphone arranged in an orderly fashion. Or maybe it's the crashing bits of bicycle that will get you going. Either way, this is a fascinating glimpse of what makes up the stuff of our everyday lives.