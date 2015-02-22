These Pieces Prove Why We Love Leather in Furniture

The material of the moment is leather.

Saddle leather offers the warmth and tactility of a natural hide, but its more rigid structure holds up better than its softer cousins. We’ve spied designers deploying the material in mass-market furniture, like Blu Dot’s Toro Lounge chair; in bespoke pieces, like Brooklyn maker Friends & Family’s update of the classic Danish sling chair; and in high-end items, like Poltrona Frau’s Nivola sofa.