Collection by White Label Homes
Theatre room Basement Development
In this beautiful upgrade, White Label Homes transformed a completely unfinished basement into a entertainment epicenter turning Monday Night Football and family movie nights into an experience. The room’s sound system is built into the ceiling and discretely hidden behind upholstered doors, blending unsightly speakers into the millwork of the room. The layout and overall design of this upgrade, makes this one renovation a huge contender for being the best room in the house.