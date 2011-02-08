The Work of Asher Israelow

Add Asher Israelow to our list of young guns to watch. The Brooklyn resident and Rhode Island School of Design grad, who turns 28 this year, designs and builds stunning furniture with varied species of wood as his palette. Thanks to a tip from Stefanie Brechbuehler of Workstead (the firm which designed Melissa Jun's kitchen renovation featured in our March 2010 issue), we present a slideshow of Israelow's work.

