I’m admittedly a homebody. I love my home, I love being surrounded by things that hold meaning, and I love spending lots of time with my pets. But as we head into colder weather my time indoors increases even further, and I find myself doing what can only be described as nesting. Padding my space with a few new pretty things as I give it a seasonal deep-cleaning. One shop that’s caught my eye lately is The Vintage Vogue. Charlotte, the artist behind it all, gravitates towards a muted palette and natural materials that I just can’t get enough of.