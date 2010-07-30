The View From Phoenix

Earlier this week, I spent two days in Phoenix, reporting a story for Dwell's upcoming December/January issue. My second afternoon, local architects Cy Keener and Jay Atherton offered to take me on a whirlwind tour of what's cool in their city. As a disclaimer Cy explained, as we trundled along in his white pickup, that in Phoenix, "'walking distance' is actually a five or ten minute drive" and that, sprawl notwithstanding, "if you know the places to go, you can live a wonderful life."