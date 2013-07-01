The Ultimate Road Trip: Ireland

For many, the real Ireland is on the back roads. That’s the green isle envisioned when one closes their eyes, winding around its rocky coastline on tiny lanes lined with centuries-old stone fences. And that’s exactly what fellow MatadorU faculty member Candice Walsh and Co. did this spring on a quest to uncover her Irish heritage.

For nearly two weeks, the team made their way across the southern coast, bobbing and weaving through tiny hillside towns all the way to County Sligo. What follows is a photo album-worth of images from the trip.

This story originally appeared on Matador Network, a Dwell partner site.