Graphic design rarely gets better than when it's put to music and put through a screen. And few create concert posters better than Jason Munn. In a new release published this year by Chronicle Books titled The Small Stakes: Music Posters, over 150 of Munn's silk-screened prints (for musicians like Death Cab for Cutie, Beck, Andrew Bird, Spoon, the Pixies, and more) are reproduced in CKMY plus silver and gold inks. The weighty pages of non-wood paper bring the talent of the Oakland, California, artist (whose studio is called The Small Stakes) to the forefront and are nice enough to trim out and hang as mini prints themselves.