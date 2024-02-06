Outside, an entertainer's paradise awaits. The backyard includes multiple lounging areas, a salt-water pool, as well as a detached guest house.
The screen is coated with a clear finish by Penofin Red Label. The steel rail and cables are by Feeney and the deck is by Bison Innovative Products. The windows and doors are from Loewen.
The home features more covered deck space than interior living space, evoking a feeling of living in the landscape.
The house was opened up as much as the budget allowed, with oversized windows and patio doors leading to a terraced deck with a series of seating areas cascading down to the landscaped path.
While brick is what was expected for the neighborhood, Mandel used a brick shingle for the extruded extension that occupies what was originally the side yard.
Studio Bracket Architects amplified the home’s International Style by adding more glass paneling, extending the flat room, and refining the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.
The custom sliding window screens, which shield from solar gain, were designed by the couple and are a modernized reference to the operable shutters that Denise remembers from her childhood in Austria. They first used the idea on one of their apartment buildings.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
"The view," recalls Todd, "was a driving factor in purchasing this lot." Designed with outdoor living in mind, the roof deck includes ample space for al fresco dining, lounging, and soaking in the Southern California sunshine.
The courtyard with its fire pit and infinity pond—extends the living area outdoors. The family has hosted events, weddings, and even a funeral here, and annual solstice parties are always a big hit with the neighbors.
The new addition opens the interiors to the garden with floor-to-ceiling windows and easy access to the yard.
The addition increased the floor area of the single-level house to 2,228 square feet.