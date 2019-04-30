The Recipe for a Perfect Living Room Lies in These 34 Products

Outfit your living room from head to toe with these easy picks from Lumens. Whatever you’re searching for—the perfect sofa, unique decor, or the perfect rug to tie it all together—any one of these midcentury modern pieces is sure to take the cake.
Lumens.com is the best place to shop on the web for modern design for your home. They are proud to offer a vast selection of design-driven lighting, fans, furniture, and accessories from more than 300 brands, from contemporary international styles to modern interpretations of classic design to the work of emerging independent studios. Lumens.com calls their style “open-minded modern.” They know that a modern design aesthetic can apply to everything from stark-white minimalism to an eclectic space that blends old and new styles—plus anything everything in between. Modern design should have perspective. It should be comfortable and easy on the eyes, but most importantly it should be about you. Visit them online at lumens.com or their flagship showroom in Northern California.