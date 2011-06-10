The Nightstand, Reinvented

An exhibition in New York last month, organized by PIN-UP Magazine and held at Phillips de Pury & Company, explored the nightstand, that humble catch-all by the side of your bed. PIN-UP invited eleven American artists, architects, and designers to rethink and reinvent the nightstand, and the results were displayed for ten days and then sold off. It's over now, but I thought I'd share the inventive results in a slideshow. You can also check out a short video about the project here.