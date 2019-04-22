The New Solids Style Guide by Winka Dubbeldam

There is a new interest in the body, in the solid, in massive forms. No longer minimal, light and thin, but full bodied, soft, glowing and sometimes transformative, these solids give us comfort, ground us, and wrap us in a soft embrace. They are not anonymous, cold and sleek, but they have character, identity, and make us smile. They are not overly serious, but yet often are a feat of great engineering, new material ecologies, and groundbreaking production methods. In short they stand for innovation.