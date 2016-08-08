Kapalua Tuscan Style Estate, Maui

This single-level estate is located on a prime 6.56 acre lot high on Honolua Ridge, Kapalua Resort’s private gated enclave. Offering spectacular ocean views, the great room opens to a spacious lanai with a luxurious pool and spa.

Built as the primary residence of one of West Maui’s finest builders, the attention to detail and highest quality craftsmanship is incorporated throughout. The lower portion of the property is a perfect site for an Ohana to service additional family members or guests.

6.56 acres Land | 4,574 sqft Living | 4BR / 4.5BA | Offered for $5M

www.hawaiilife.com/mls...