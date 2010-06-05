Western New York is blessed with a gem of an open green space known as the Griffis Sculpture Park, located approximately one hour south of downtown Buffalo. The 400-acre park is filled with more than 250 sculptures, from towering Amazonian women by founder Larry Griffis to climbable giant metal mushrooms and sculpted men. This summer, the permanently outdoor collection is joined by 14 plywood structures designed and built by 100 freshmen architecture students from the University of Buffalo, a project called The Living Wall.