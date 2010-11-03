The Idea House: Senior Living

With Americans living longer, there’s growing interest in the concept of aging in place—that is, staying in our own homes for as long as possible. Fortunately, we can look to the senior housing industry, which has built hundreds of retirement communities across the country, for ways to design single-family homes to accomplish this goal. This week, the American Association for Homes and Services for the Aging met in Los Angeles and showcased many new and exciting products in its 2010 Idea House. Though geared primarily for large campuses such as nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, most of the features on display could be adapted for use in private homes. The Idea House—designed by associate Eric Krull, interior designer Melinda Avila-Torio and landscape architect Jake Friend, all of THW Design in Atlanta—brought together a cross-section of the latest in technology, furnishings, fabrics, finishes and outdoor amenities aimed at improving the quality of senior life. Here’s a look at some of the best innovations.