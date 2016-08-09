The Gannon Residence, Maui

A combination of historic and modern elements. Over 6 acres of beautifully manicured property with a lovely water lily pond, fruit trees, flowers and herb gardens in one of the most desirable micro-climates on Maui.

The home was designed by renowned architect, Charles W. Dickey (1871-1942). The estate has had only two owners; originally, the residence of Maui Land and Pineapple Company's Plantation Manager and then the home of a celebrated Maui Chef and her husband, a figure in the music industry for the past 30+ years.

6.63 Acres | 2,968 sqft Living | 3BR / 4BA Home + 1BR / 1BA Ohana | Offered for $ 3.8M

www.hawaiilife.com/mls...