The Gallery House

A sculptural statement in its own right, this concrete-and-glass “Gallery House” was designed to showcase the owners’ art collection as well as the natural landscape. The architecture is truly one with its site: To the east, a sheltering wall echoes the curve of a crowded cul-de-sac, while to the west, the design follows the sweeping contours of the cliff—ensuring privacy while maximizing views. The architectural details demanded flawless construction: Windows and doors stretch floor-to-ceiling, and minimalist reveals define the walls, which “float” between perfect shadow lines in the long T-shape foyer. Ideal for entertaining, the layout fosters seamless indoor-outdoor living. Amenities include four pocketing glass walls, a lanai with heated floor, and a partially cantilevered multi-level terrace. The front courtyard sequesters a frameless glass entry. From here, sight lines stretch through the house to an infinity pool that hovers between sky and sea.