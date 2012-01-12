The Dylan, Amsterdam

Last year I spent two nights at the luxurious Dylan Hotel in Amsterdam, and I'm excited to share my photos of the place. It's located in central Amsterdam, along the Keizersgracht canal, in a cluster of historic buildings that includes part of a 17th century theater; an 18th-century bakery and alms house; and a series of canal houses. There are historic architectural remnants throughout the property, including giant wooden roof beams (in my attic guestroom!), original twisting stone staircases, and yellow bricks that date back to 17th century that line the entrance hall. It opened as a hotel in 1999 and recently underwent a renovation; just last year, the design firm FG stijl redesigned ten rooms in an adjacent historic building. When I was there, they were still under construction, but I recently received photos of the completed spaces, and they're lovely. Take a look!