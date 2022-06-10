The Bold and the Beautiful
Pictured in Design Within Reach’s Pollock chair, Steven—now working on The Last House on Mulholland, a development project aiming to build an architecturally iconic house in view of the Hollywood sign—gave terrazzo artists Ficus Interfaith creative freedom to design a storytelling medallion for his floor.
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
Originally the floor plan had the door to the bathroom tucked over to one side to make way for a stationery bed. Perpetually Devastated reconfigured the layout for more comfortable access by changing the bed into a slide-out design, with a clever nesting headboard that expands and contracts along with the mattress.
