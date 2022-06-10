Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The Bold and the Beautiful

The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia influenced the design scheme of the home's addition. To visually integrate the form, architect Bruce Greenway took shorn-off pieces of rock and constructed a curving wall that extends into the house.
Skylights throw pink and yellow tones across the 850-square-foot unit’s stepped ceilings. “With small spaces, we try to play with clerestory windows, skylights, and ceilings. It makes the architecture feel spacious, almost as though it’s levitating.”
999 Andante Road in Santa Barbara, California, is currently listed for $3,250,000 by Daniel Carpenter of Sotheby's International Realty, Montecito-Coast Village Road Brokerage.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
Pictured in Design Within Reach’s Pollock chair, Steven—now working on The Last House on Mulholland, a development project aiming to build an architecturally iconic house in view of the Hollywood sign—gave terrazzo artists Ficus Interfaith creative freedom to design a storytelling medallion for his floor.
A stainless steel, wall-mounted sink appears to float, as does the steel shelf below, and the pipes are hidden in the wall.
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
Originally the floor plan had the door to the bathroom tucked over to one side to make way for a stationery bed. Perpetually Devastated reconfigured the layout for more comfortable access by changing the bed into a slide-out design, with a clever nesting headboard that expands and contracts along with the mattress.
Picking the right tile for a trailer floor can be a challenge—tiles need to be a particular size to withstand road vibrations without cracking. So Native Tile made a custom size and custom design for this project. “I spent four hours putting together this puzzle,” says Bolden.
