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l
Collection by
Louise wileman
The Birdhide
View
6
Photos
Designed by award-winning architecture firm SO-IL, 144 Vanderbilt has a distinct pink precast concrete exterior and over 11,000-square-feet or private amenity spaces.
A Nordic chestnut and stone island anchors the kitchen, accented by track lighting.
On the top floor, the stair culminates at an office that looks out over the terrace. The shelving and cabinetry were designed by Arkitito.
Floor plan of Prospect Lefferts Garden Brownstone by O-N Architects
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