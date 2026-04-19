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Collection by Louise wileman

The Birdhide

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Designed by award-winning architecture firm SO-IL, 144 Vanderbilt has a distinct pink precast concrete exterior and over 11,000-square-feet or private amenity spaces.
Designed by award-winning architecture firm SO-IL, 144 Vanderbilt has a distinct pink precast concrete exterior and over 11,000-square-feet or private amenity spaces.
A Nordic chestnut and stone island anchors the kitchen, accented by track lighting.
A Nordic chestnut and stone island anchors the kitchen, accented by track lighting.
On the top floor, the stair culminates at an office that looks out over the terrace. The shelving and cabinetry were designed by Arkitito.
On the top floor, the stair culminates at an office that looks out over the terrace. The shelving and cabinetry were designed by Arkitito.
Floor plan of Prospect Lefferts Garden Brownstone by O-N Architects
Floor plan of Prospect Lefferts Garden Brownstone by O-N Architects