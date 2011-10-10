The Best of Horne

Browsing online design shops peeping at awesome housewares and furniture counts as 'work' here at Dwell, and I recently discovered what might be my new favorite design resource: Horne, founded by Ryan Walker and Alissa Parker. "Our promise is to only offer items that we think are truly wonderful," the pair write in their site's mini-manifesto. "We try to counter the 'buy disposable' mentality by selling pieces that you will cherish for years and years to come. Each item is truly a special treasure—something to hold and love but also use and enjoy." With the seasons changing and an influx of sweet new objects on their site, I asked Walker and Parker to share a few of their favorite fall-friendly items currently available at Horne, from a graphic patterned pouf to a perfect tea mug.