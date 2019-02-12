41 Essential Bauhaus Accessories For Your Modern Home

In a fleeting 14-year period between two world wars, Germany’s Bauhaus school of art and design changed the face of modernity. Its leaders elevated functional crafts to the level of fine art. With utopian ideals for the future, the school developed a pioneering fusion of fine art, craftsmanship, and technology which they applied across media and practices, from film to theater, and sculpture to ceramics. Expressive colors, clean lines, and an emphasis on functionality run throughout the movements' works. Whether you're a historian, newbie, or design fanatic, these inspired home accents, furnishings, and books carry on the spirit of Bauhaus.