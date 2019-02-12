41 Essential Bauhaus Accessories For Your Modern Home

41 Essential Bauhaus Accessories For Your Modern Home

In a fleeting 14-year period between two world wars, Germany’s Bauhaus school of art and design changed the face of modernity. Its leaders elevated functional crafts to the level of fine art. With utopian ideals for the future, the school developed a pioneering fusion of fine art, craftsmanship, and technology which they applied across media and practices, from film to theater, and sculpture to ceramics. Expressive colors, clean lines, and an emphasis on functionality run throughout the movements' works. Whether you're a historian, newbie, or design fanatic, these inspired home accents, furnishings, and books carry on the spirit of Bauhaus.

Naef Spiele Bauhaus Building Game (22 Parts)
Shop Now
Naef Spiele Bauhaus Building Game (22 Parts)
Knoll Wassily Chair
Shop Now
Knoll Wassily Chair
Lumens
Bauhaus 500-Piece Puzzle
Shop Now
Bauhaus 500-Piece Puzzle
W&P Design
CB2 Set of 8 Frank Dinner Plates
Shop Now
CB2 Set of 8 Frank Dinner Plates
CB2
Shop Now
Naef Bauhaus Chess Set
Trouva
Shop Now
Plywood Wall Clock
Unison
Shop Now
Muuto Stacked Storage System 2.0
Finnish Design Shop
Shop Now
Afteroom Story Bookcase
Design Within Reach
Shop Now
Vitra Nelson Ball Clock
Design Within Reach
Shop Now
Vitra Color Block Throw
Design Within Reach
Shop Now
Benjamin Moore Paint - Orange Sky
Benjamin Moore
Shop Now
Benjamin Moore Paint in Geranium
Benjamin Moore
Shop Now
Gubi Grasshopper Floor Lamp
Shop Now
Knoll Barcelona Chair
Design Within Reach
Shop Now
Knoll Barcelona Stool
Design Within Reach
Shop Now
Laccio Coffee Table
Shop Now
IKEA DELAKTIG Floor Lamp
IKEA
Shop Now
CB2 3-Piece Peekaboo Acrylic Nesting Table Set
CB2
Shop Now
Knoll Saarinen Round Dining Table
Lumens
Shop Now
Hans Andersen Home Bauhaus Table Lamp
Overstock