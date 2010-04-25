The Art Institute of Chicago

Last weekend I was in Chicago and after hitting the show floor at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) and visiting Mies van der Rohe's 880-860 Lake Shore Drive Apartments, I traveled along Michigan Avenue to the Art Institue of Chicago. Home to Georges Seraut's famous A Sunday on La Grande Jatte pointalism piecea and Grant Wood's iconic--and much impersonated--American Gothic, the museum also boasts the Renzo Piano-designed Modern Wing (which opened in May 2009), an impressive mid-century modern collection, and artifacts from the city's--and world's--early skyscrapers. I swung by on Sunday to check out the goods.

View the slideshow for images of the Modern Wing and photos of the galleries.