The 1936's modern korean look in seoul's gyeongseong café

local-based architecture studio starsis has designed the ‘gyeongseong 999’ café in seoul referencing the 1936 korean look. the research threw three keywords: dismantle, combine, and gather. about this, starsis designer park hyun-hee stated, ‘the keywords must not be complex nor serious and the commercial space should make them feel comfortable.’demolition work started as there were a lot of things to get rid off, generating a space that motivated other elements of the project.