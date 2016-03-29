The glass object ‘Tête-à-Tête’ conflates a bowl and a cover into one product. In everyday life the open hemisphere stands on a cylindrical tube and presents fruits, salads or snacks. On special occasions the bowl can be turned around and becomes a protecting cover for cakes, brownies or cupcakes. The aluminium or wooden base can easily be fixed by simple pressing and, due to a a silicon ring, provides an airtight seal.

Materials: Glass, aluminium, wood, silicone