Test Kitchen Before-and-After

In our February 2012 issue we featured the new experimental test kitchen and dining space of Tasting Table, a daily email service that serves up food and drink news from across the country.

CEO Geoff Bartakovics was interested in creating a "physical manifestation" of his heretofore exclusively digital company. So he bought a 2,200-square-foot space in an old live-work building in SoHo and hired designers Eric Cheong and Loren Daye (both formerly of Roman & Williams) and fabricators Tribeca Builders to do a gut renovation to transform it into a test kitchen and private event space. By being smart and crafty; buying materials and furniture on eBay, Craigslist, and at auctions; and embracing the rawness of the space rather than trying to cover it up, they were able to do the entire renovation for $300,000—$150,000 less than originally projected. Here's a look at the transformed space, as well as some before-and-after photos that show how far it's come.