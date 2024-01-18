The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
The pine vanity and storage in the bathroom displays the wood's natural grain, lending interest and pattern.
The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
In the kids bathroom, Ceramica Vogue tile in multiple colors brings a youthful quality. Countertops are by Concrete Collaborative.
“The parents can now step out of the bath, slide the wall away and then air dry themselves on the net in front of the big sunny north facing window,” says Maynard.