Terunobu Fujimori at RMIT

Easily the best stumbled-upon finds of my trip to Melbourne, Australia, was the Black Teahouse, a small structure installed at the RMIT Gallery by Terunobu Fujimori and Jun Sakaguchi. I first came across Fujimori when we did a story on him for the magazine several months back, and since then I have wanted very much to visit one of his buildings. Just my luck that Fujimori had recently been in town and the students at RMIT constructed this exemplar of his work in conjunction with the exhibit Shelter: On Kindness. Check out the slideshow to see more. Photos by Jason Gec and me.